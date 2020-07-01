najaf ali khan urges trs govt to impose lockdown

Hyderabad: Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of former ruler Mir Osman Ali khan (Nizam VII) had requested TRS government to ensure better facilities and timely medication to coronavirus patients.

Najaf Ali Khan said, “Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur had made available all possible infrastructure in hospitals and other institutions during his reign, but it has been neglected over the years by several administrations.”

He added, “My grandfather H.E.H. Nawab Sir Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur Nizam VII have given to the state the best of Infrastructures be it Hospitals, Educational Intuitions, etc. Hyderabad, since more than 100 years has had the best infra in hospitals like Osmania, Unani, Fever, NIMS etc. As the governments changed, the administration neglected the upkeep of these hospitals which led to them being in a dilapidated state and the common man suffering.”

He further had requested the TRS government to impose lockdown again. He further believes that the rise of cases, patients are facing difficulties to get admitted in the Hospitals and those in critical conditions are running from pillar to post for admissions for hospital beds and are ultimately losing their loved ones.

He also thanked the doctors and medical staff for their round the clock services, especially for fighting the coronavirus pandemic from the frontline.