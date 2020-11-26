‘Nakal marne ko bhi akal chahiye’: KTR taunts BJP

Umera Riyaz

Taunting the Bharatiya Janata Party after it released its manifesto for the upcoming Hyderabad civic polls, IT minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday sarcastically thanked the BJP for choosing “pictures of the work done by TRS govt.”

KTR’s remarks came a few hours after the BJP released its poll manifesto for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Taking to Twitter, the working president of TRS quoted a popular Hindi proverb nakal marne ko bhi akal chahiye meaning there is need of brains for copying too.

He wrote, “Dear BJP manifesto writers, glad that you chose pictures of the work done by TRS Govt in your GHMC manifesto. We will take this as a compliment to our work, but let me remind you what they say in Hyderabad. नकल मारने को भी अकल चाहिए।”

The Telangana unit of BJP on Thursday released its election manifesto for the upcoming Hyderabad civic polls. The “GHMC 2020 manifesto” was released by former Maharashtra chief minister and Bihar election in-charge, Devendra Fadnavis, in Hyderabad.

The elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on December 1, and the counting of votes will take place on December 4.