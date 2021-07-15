NALSAR launches India’s first post-graduation in animal law

Hyderabad: In a first, Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad in collaboration with the animal law center and Humane Society International/ India has launched India’s first post-graduate course on animal protection laws.

The two-year course aims to create experts, be it lawyers or other professionals in allied sectors. The master’s course will help provide an in-depth legal understanding of the biggest areas of concern with respect to animal welfare in India and emerging global issues.

The program provides an in-depth understanding of the biggest areas of concern with respect to animal welfare. For course details and eligibility, click on the link- https://t.co/KYDxDHVPIt



Last date to apply: 16th August, 2021

According to its official website, it is one of the fastest growing fields of legal practice, animal law may involve issues of constitutional law, administrative law, environmental law, consumer protection law, etc.

“Through this programme, Nalsar aims to create experts, be it lawyers or other professionals, in allied sectors catering to animal protection and specializing in the legal aspects of animal laws in India, as well as internationally recognised laws,” said Alokparna Sengupta, managing director of HSI/India and honorary director for the Animal Law Centre.

Students enrolled in this course will have around-the-clock access to reading materials, presentations and video lectures on an online platform specially developed for the course.

Earlier in 2019, the Nalsar University of Law had launched a one-year PG diploma course in animal law. The course fee is Rs 30,000. Applications for the new master’s course are open and the last date for admissions is August 16, 2021.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website, nalsarpro.org.