NALSAR to hold three-day ‘AI for Smart Policing’ programme

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) and Center for Human Security Studies (CHSS) is organizing an Executive Certificate Program (ECP) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Smart Policing between November 18 to 20 at the Dr MCR HRD Institute, Jubilee Hills.

The programme aims to equip the participants with comprehensive and in-depth understanding about applications of AI in the effective functioning of the police force in the country. The 3-day residential and online programme will cover legal, ethical and technical intricacies of AI through theoretical-practical and use-case based approaches, said a press release from NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

The faculty for the course comprises of AI enabled tech manufacturers, AI Research community and academics of global repute to empower police and paramilitary forces of the country.

The course enhances law enforcement officers’ understanding of the risks of malicious use of AI by criminal and terrorist groups, including new digital, physical, and political attacks. It also helps understand the social impact of using AI and robotics in law enforcement. Fairness, accountability and transparency in the use of AI can be monitored.

Interested candidates can contact NALSAR at + 91652810374 or email director@chss.org.in, for registrations and fee details.