NALSAR University of Law signs MOU with Cognizant

Hyderabad: The MOU was signed by Prof. Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor -NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad and Mr. Ashish Malhotra, Senior Director – Legal, India & APAC, Cognizant Technology Solutions. The signing ceremony held at the Shamerpet campus of the University was joined by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy – Registrar, NALSAR and Dr Anindya Sircar – IPR Chair Professor – NALSAR.

The scope of this MOU is to review/advise on course, seminar, workshop curriculum, structure of the special courses. Through this engagement, Cognizant will offer lectures to students, free counselling on career/guidance etc while IPR Clinics and relevant training programs will be conducted by NALSAR for their senior management and other identified employees of Cognizant. NALSAR shall provide opportunities for Cognizant to take up interns and campus hires. NALSAR and Cognizant will conduct periodical joint seminars as speakers, panel members, moderators etc. And proceedings of such seminars and other research outputs shall be published in appropriate journals.

Further, DPIIT IPR Chair of NALSAR University of Law wishes to partner with Cognizant Technology Solutions for various programs and events which shall enable Cognizant to leverage its expertise in this field to create a quality program and be part of NALSAR projects.