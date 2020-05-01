With a Namaste, Hyderabad’s Akbaruddin bids UN Chief adieu

UNITED NATIONS: India’s outgoing Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin bid adieu to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with a ‘Namaste’ in a virtual meeting.

Syed Akbaruddin had a virtual meeting with Guterres as he prepares to return to India.

In the video, Akbaruddin can be heard telling the UN chief, “Before I leave Secretary General, I have one last small request and that is in the Indian tradition, when we leave or when we meet, we don’t stay hello or shake hand but we say Namaste. So before I end I want to say Namaste to you and I hope if you can reciprocate.” Adding, “I bow out with a Namaste to you.”

Time to bow out, with the usual🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BM6m7j7qQW — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) April 30, 2020

Guterres, smiling, also responds with a Namaste, saying it three times. Akbaruddin had assumed charge as India’s envoy to the UN in November, 2015.

Also Read Netizens all praise for Syed Akbaruddin’s UNSC remarks

Many also tweeted their thanks to Akbaruddin for his outstanding service to India with most saying that he will be missed at the United Nations.

Syed, it was a pleasure to work with you. You represented India well. Michael and I wish you the very best in your future endeavors. Namaste Ji. 🙏🏽 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 30, 2020

Time to bow out, with the usual🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BM6m7j7qQW — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) April 30, 2020

What an outstanding tenure, wish you the very best for the next chapter — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) April 30, 2020

Seasoned diplomat TS Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, was on Wednesday appointed as India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Tirumurti will succeed Akbaruddin, a prominent face in Indian diplomacy who is credited with successfully presenting the country’s position at the global body on a range of key issues for last several years.

Source: With PTI inputs

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.