Is Namaste Trump responsible for coronavirus spread in Ahmedabad?

Ahmedabad: As number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad climbed to 2777, fingers are being raised at Namaste Trump event.

The event was held in Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad on 24th February 2020. In the event, over one lakh people attended. In the event, many foreign dignitaries also took part.

Coronavirus cases in Gujarat

It may be mentioned that till 29th April, Gujarat has reported 4082 positive cases.

Ahmedabad leads with 2,777 cases, followed by Surat 601, Vadodara 270, Anand 71, Rajkot 58, Bhavnagar 43, Gandhinagar 38, Bharuch 31, Banaskantha 28, Panchmahals 24, Botad 20, Aravalli 18, Patan 17, Chotta Udepur 13, Narmada 12, Mahisagar 11, Mahesana 8, Kutch, Kheda and Navsari 6 each, Valsad 5, Dahod 4, Porbandar, Gir-Somnath and Sabarkantha 3 each, Dang 2, and Jamnagar, Morbi, Tapi and Surendranagar one each.

New cases

On Wednesday, as many as 308 new coronavirus positive cases were found in the State. Out of these new cases, 234 were reported in Ahmedabad alone.

The state has so far recorded 197 deaths.

As per the infeed report, in a video message, Vijay Nehra, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner warned that at the current rate, the number of cases in the city by the end of May will be around 8,00,000.

