From #NamasteyTrump to #GoBackTrump, Twitter reacts to Trump’s visit

A+ A-

New Delhi: As US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad, several hashtags like #TrumpinIndia and #NamasteyTrump have been trending on Twitter in India on Monday.

TrumpinIndia was the top trend in the country with over 52K tweets while #NamasteyTrump with over 38K tweets occupied the second spot.

TrumpIndiaVisit and #IndiaWelcomesTrump also figured among the top five in the list of Twitter trends in the country.

Meanwhile, after the US President’s visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, followed by his arrival in Ahmedabad, hashtags such as #SabarmatiAshram and #MahatmaGandhi also climbed up to clinch the number six and seven spot on the trending list in India on Twitter.While most of the trending hashtags on Twitter, welcomed the POTUS, #GoBackTrump was also not far behind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump as he arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

On disembarking the aircraft, Trump was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Modi with the famous “bear-hug”.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present at the airport along with other officials to welcome the visiting dignitaries. As he walked the red carpet, the US President was accorded a tri-service guard of honour.

Trump and Modi then proceeded to address the eagerly-waiting audience at the packed Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Later in the day, Trump will travel to Agra, where he and his wife will visit the historic Taj Mahal.

The US President is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Modi on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The visiting dignitary will also meet Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and President Ram Nath Kovind.