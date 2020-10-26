Namaz can be offered in any place, this Instagram page proves!

Hyderabad: As the Quran—the Holy book of Muslims mentions that God is everywhere, Muslims across the world took to a campaign and sharing pictures of practicing Namaz in different places.

Capturing the visuals of such people from across the globe, an Instagram account ‘Places You’ll Pray’ shows the importance of Namaz with no restrictions. The Instagram page has over 37,000 followers and is gaining momentum with a hash tag, #PlacesYoullPray, to allow the faithful to submit their images.

The page was created after the photographer Sana Ullah got the idea for her “Places You’ll Pray” photo project while shopping with her sister. The latter ducked into a fitting room once to pray as a part of her Muslim faith. So, it’s just that the first photo she took for the series several years ago was in a shopping mall.

Namaz, the key to all treasures, is the prayer a Muslim has to compulsorily practice five times a day. The only requirement for Namaz is faith and punctuality, which only handful of them are known to hold.

In Hyderabad, all those who only perform ‘Jumme ki Namaz’ the Friday day prayer —which is considered to be important are mocked and are said, “Jumma Jumma Nahate; Jumma Jumma Namaz phadte,” which means that bath and pray only on Fridays.

What is the namaz?

Salaah or namaz is an obligatory prayer performed by a practising Muslim five times a day. The salah is performed early in the morning, afternoon, evening, near sunset and late evening. Each Salah lasts for between five to 10 minutes, and so cumulatively the prayers take up around 30 minutes in a day.

Muslims face towards the city of Mecca and specifically to the Ka’abah while offering namaz and this direction is called the qibla.

The Salah is one of the five obligatory pillars of Islam, with the other four being faith in the oneness of God, performing charity, fasting in the Islamic month of Ramzan and undertaking a pilgrimage to Haj (Mecca) once in a lifetime.