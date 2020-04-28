Namaz at Grand Mosque: Worshippers adhere to physical distancing

Makkah: Saudi Arabia allowed a limited number of worshipers to offer namaz at Grand Mosque. While offering prayer, they adhere to physical distancing.
It may be mentioned that Saudi authorities eased some COVID-19 restrictions including permission to few worshippers to offer namaz at Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.
Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on Monday confirmed 1289 new cases of coronavirus. The total number of virus cases reported in the Kingdom reached 18811. The death toll in the country mounted to 144.
Spike in coronavirus cases
The country is witnessing a spike in the number of cases as the Health Ministry began testing suspected areas. So far, it had tested one million people across the kingdom.
