Name new parliament building after Ambedkar: All India Confederation of SC/ST organisations

Hyderabad: All India Confederation of SC/ST organizations wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to name the new Parliament building as Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Parliament House.

In the letter, it was written, “We all are well aware that without constitution, no country can be treated as Republic State and also about the efforts, the stress and the sacrifices of Baba Saheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Ji in preparing the world’s lengthiest constitution of the world’s largest democracy. Proud to mention that it is, Baba Saheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Ji who had laid the procedures of Indian Pariamentary System in the constitution of India for a strong, transparent, prosper and affable Governance.

In view of the above, it is humbly requested to Hon’ble Prime Minister Ji to declare the name of new Parliament building as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Parliament House and for installation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Statue in the new Parliament premises”