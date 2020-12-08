Name new parliament building after Ambedkar: All India Confederation of SC/ST organisations

NehaPublished: 8th December 2020 10:13 pm IST
parliament

Hyderabad: All India Confederation of SC/ST organizations wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to name the new Parliament building as Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Parliament House.

In the letter, it was written, “We all are well aware that without constitution, no country can be treated as Republic State and also about the efforts, the stress and the sacrifices of Baba Saheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Ji in preparing the world’s lengthiest constitution of the world’s largest democracy. Proud to mention that it is, Baba Saheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Ji who had laid the procedures of Indian Pariamentary System in the constitution of India for a strong, transparent, prosper and affable Governance.

READ:  GHMC poll results: List of Muslim corporators who won on TRS ticket

In view of the above, it is humbly requested to Hon’ble Prime Minister Ji to declare the name of new Parliament building as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Parliament House and for installation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Statue in the new Parliament premises”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

NehaPublished: 8th December 2020 10:13 pm IST
Back to top button