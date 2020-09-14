Name new secretariat after Moulvi Alauddin:Capt Pandu Rangareddy

Hyderabad: Captain L Pandu Rangareddy has urged chief minister to name the new secretariat after Moulvi Alauddin and new police headquarter after Abid Hasan Safrani.

He said Dr M Chinna Reddy was the only first class graduate in united Andhra Pradesh. He passed MBBS with merit, while there are doubts over PV Narsimha Rao getting gold medal from Nagpur University. He said after enquiry it was found that he didn’t pass in first class.

Captain Pandu Rangareddy said chief minister KCR has forgotten the martyrs of Telangana. Moulvi Alauddin who attacked on British Residency in Sultana Bazaar was the first freedom fighter who was sent to Andaman jail. He was not freed even after imprisonment of 35 years and he died there itself.

Pandu Rangareddy said we have repeatedly requested Telangana government to celebrate July 17 officially.

Real freedom fighters and activists are preparing to reach Andaman jail next year to pay tribute to Moulvi Alauddin. Another freedom fighter was Abid Hasan Safrani who was the helper of Subhash Chandra Bose.

Pandu Rangareddy urged the government to observe the birth and death anniversaries of both the freedom fighters and name new secretariat after Moulvi Alauddin and police head quarter in Banjara Hills after Abid Hasan Safrani to pay tribute to the freedom fighters.

