Name of next Chiranjeevi film announced

By IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 21st August 2021 11:22 pm IST
Tollywood star Chiranjeevi Konidelaa.


Hyderabad: As megastar Chiranjeevi’s fans gear up to celebrate his birthday on Sunday, the team of his upcoming film has announced that the Telugu film tentatively titled ‘Chiru153’ will be called ‘Godfather’.

It is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam action movie ‘Lucifer’, which was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film’s first poster was also revealed along with the title. In the poster you can see the silhouette of a man dressed in formals and a hat. Directed by the award-winning Mohan Raja, who’s better known for his Tamil films, ‘Godfather’ went into production recently.

Details of the film are still under wraps. Raja has also written the screenplay. Its music is being composed by Thaman.

