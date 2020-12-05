Namit Das and Slow Cheeta collaborate on song about crime against women

Mumbai, Dec 5 : Actor-singer Namit Das has collaborated with rapper Slow Cheeta on a song based on the theme of respecting women. Titled Aankhon ka tara, the song delivers a strong message on crime against women.

“This song is an answer to the horrific incidents of crimes against women being reported these days. Huge props to Slow Cheeta for writing and composing the song so beautifully,” shared Namit, talking about his first collaboration with the rapper.

“Aankhon ka tara is all heart and I dedicate it to all the women who are trying their best to be heard. This song is a reminder of the power of music,” he added.

The song has been composed and written by Slow Cheeta and performed by him along with Namit. The video of the song released on Saturday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.