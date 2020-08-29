Namit Das highlights domestic violence in short film Samskara

Published: 29th August 2020
Mumbai, Aug 29 : Actor Namit Das says domestic violence has increased amid lockdown, and that is what he is trying to address with his short film, Samskara.

“Domestic violence is an open secret that has seen quite a surge, what with stepping outside of our homes being relatively restricted. This film captures the vicious circle violence perpetuates,” Namit said.

“I have played the role of someone who has witnessed abuse at home. It is a grey character and I’m glad that it came to me. I’m super thrilled about the reception it has been getting at film festivals. Kudos to the director, Sankalp Rawal for helming this film so immaculately,” he added.

The film narrates the story of what happens when Abhimanyu (Namit) realises that he has become like his father who used to beat up his mother.

Starting his journey on TV with the show “Pancham”, Namit became famous with the TV series “Sumit Sambhal Lega”. He actively does theatre and has performed in plays such as “Noises Off”, “Much Ado About Nothing”, “The President Is Coming”, “Mastana Rampuri Urf Chappanchuri”, and “Hamlet The Clown Prince”.

Namit recently made his mark on OTT with the shows “Aarya” and “Mafia”.

