Namit Das: This year has been very kind to me

In the psychological thriller, the actor plays Nitin Kumar, a Dalit from Bihar, who enters the police force to fight against the injustice meted out to his community.

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: July 13, 2020, 5:04 pm IST

Mumbai: Actor Namit Das has impressed many with his recent shows “Aarya” and “Mafia”. He says 2020 has been very kind to him.

Namit’s latest series “Mafia” is about six college buddies who reunite for a bachelorette party that turns into a game of whodunnit as the past returns to haunt them.

“This year has been very kind to me and the viewers have been so affectionate that I can only be grateful for everything. Essaying Nitin was a fun challenge and it really helped me vicariously experience the societal difference between the haves and the have-nots,” he said.

“It was also an intense experience for me because Nitin navigates the unfair world and is dealing with his inner demons. When that is planted into a story, in which skeletons of the past come tumbling out, it is a thrill for the actors too! I hope ‘Mafia’ continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats,” he added.

Source: IANS
