Namita Gokhale to chair jury for the 2021 Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize

New Delhi, Dec 8 : Award-winning writer, publisher and co-founder of the Jaipur Literature Festival Namita Gokhale is to chair the jury for the 2021 Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize, one of the UKs most prestigious, it was announced on Tuesday.

“It is an extraordinary honour to be associated once again with the vibrant and inspirational Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize, this time as the Chair of the jury. The Prize is unique in the range of literary forms it includes, its breadth and diversity of offerings, and in that it celebrates international writers. Reading the longlist is always a voyage of discovery, and I look forward to working with the outstanding jury to arrive upon the winner of the 2021 Prize,” Gokhale said

The Prize continues to have a strong connection with India, with Tishani Doshi and Prajwal Parajuly having served on previous judging panels; and writers from India who have been shortlisted or longlisted including Meena Kandasamy, Prajwal Parajuly and Madhuri Vijay.

The other judges are founder and director of the Bradford Literature Festival Syima Aslam, Irish poet and 2020 Rooney Prize for Irish Literature winner Stephen Sexton, bestselling author and 2014 winner of the Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize Joshua Ferris and Welsh novelist and academic Francesca Rhydderch.

The 2021 edition marks the 16th anniversary of the Swansea Prize with the judging panel tasked with choosing the best published literary work in the English language across genres, including poetry, novels, short stories and drama, written by an author aged 39 or under.

Elaine Canning, Swansea University’s Head of Cultural Engagement and Development, added: “We are delighted to welcome our international panel of esteemed writers and festival directors…and look forward to showcasing the work of young writers across the world through forthcoming longlist and shortlist announcements.”

Previous winners have included: Bryan Washington for “Lot” (2020), Guy Gunaratne for “In Our Mad and Furious City” (2019), Kayo Chingonyi for “Kumukanda” (2018), Fiona McFarlane for “The High Places” (2017), Max Porter for “Grief is the Thing With Feathers” (2016), Joshua Ferris for “To Rise Again at a Decent Hour” (2014), Claire Vaye Watkins for “Battleborn” (2013), Maggie Shipstead for “Seating Arrangements” (2012), Lucy Caldwell for “The Meeting Point” (2011), Elyse Fenton for “Clamor” (2010), Nam Le for “The Boat” (2008) and Rachel Tresize for “Fresh Apples” (2006).

The longlist will be announced on January 21, followed by a special online event at the Jaipur Literature Festival in February 2021. The shortlist will be announced on March 25, with the Winner’s Ceremony on the eve of International Dylan Thomas Day on May 13.

