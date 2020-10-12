Namo Mantra Foundation to broadcast Ramleela

The show will broadcast through the Foundation's Youtube channel.

New Delhi: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Namo Mantra Foundation will broadcast Ramleela on its Youtube channel from October 17-25, its president Kumar Sushant said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Sushant said the entire 2.30 hours-long Ramleela was shot in Rajasthan and will now be broadcast in 20-minute long nine-part series through the Foundation’s YouTube channel.

Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, who has been making arrangements for the digital Ramleela, said there is great joy among people due to the beginning of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

“The digital Ramleela by Namo Mantra Foundation will ensure people do not miss the joy of watching Ramleela due to COVID-19,” he said.

Sant Sushil Maharaj lauded the Foundation for its efforts to take Ramleela to the homes of people through the digital mode.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said the ideals of Lord Rama were depicted through Ramleelas and the digital Ramleela by the Foundation will ensure those ideals reach people despite the pandemic.

