Nampally MLA reviews Balkapur & Afzal Sagar Naala restoration work

Hyderabad: Member of Telangana legislative assembly (MLA) Nampally, Jaffar Hussain Meraj met the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Khairatabad zonal commissioner Ravi Kiran on February 1, and reviewed the ongoing development works of Balkapur and Afzal Sagar Naala and asked the officials to finish the work on the fast track.

The MLA later took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, "Met Mr Ravi Kiran (Zonal Commissioner, Khairtabad) to review the ongoing development works of Balkapur & Afzal Sagar Naala & also stressed the officials to finish the work on the fast track.

The strategic Nala development plan (SNDP) wing established under the GHMC has prepared detailed proposals worth Rs 858 crore for the development and maintenance of the stormwater drainage system in the city in order to address the deficiencies and prevent flash floods. Balkapur Nala restoration involving Rs 56 crore and Afzal Sagar Nala at a cost of Rs 12 crore have been proposed.

Funding for the project may be partly borne by the government and partly financed through loans, a top official from the ministry said, previously municipal administrator and urban development minister, KT Rama Rao said that the SNDP is going to bring permanent relief to the people of Hyderabad by reforming the Nala system.

The minister said just like how the strategic road development programme (SRDP) system has advanced roads and flyovers across the state, the strategic Nala development plan (SNDP) is going to advance the Nalas in the city. For the Nala development Rs 858.32 crores have been granted for the first phase of this initiative. Areas that were most hit in last year floods will be given priority in this phase,” the minister stated.