Namrata Shirodhkar, Mahesh Babu's vacay with kids is filled with love...

Hyderabad: After months of being packed inside four walls of the house due to COVID-19, south superstar Mahesh Babu along with his wife Namrata Shirodhkar and kids Gautam and Sitara has jetted off to an undisclosed vacation on a much needed family holiday.

Mahesh Babu who travel often has been staying indoors for about eight months due to pandemic. He has decided to go on a holiday before resuming the work.

The actor was spotted early on Sunday at Hyderabad airport, accompanied by his wife Namrata Shirodkar and children Gautam and Sitara.

Dressed in a simple grey polo tee-shirt paired with blue denims, Mahesh Babu looked stylish as ever. Despite the cool shades and mask covering his face, fans could make out the star thanks to his new hairstyle for his upcoming film. Namrata opted for comfy blue sweat shirt paired with grey track pants, while Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautam Ghattamaneni looked adorable too.

Pictures from their vacayyy..!

The family has been sharing their travel updates on social media. Namrata Shirodhkar shared a candid picture of her actor husband with their daughter Sitara looking out the balcony of their beachside hotel on Instagram. “Chilling… Travel diaries,” she captioned the picture.

On Sunday, he took to social media to share a photo of himself, Gautam and Sitara with their facemasks on. In his caption, Mahesh Babu said that he and his family are still getting used to the new normal.

Sitara shares Mommy Namrata Shirodhkar’s pic

Mahesh and Namrata Shirodhkar’s daughter Sitara who is active on Instagram dropped a picture of her mommy taking a nap. “My mother never sleeps…but when she does.. she my angel ♥️♥️♥️♥️. #TravelDuringCovid,” she captioned.

On the workfront, Mahesh Babu is all set to commence the shoot of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in January 2021. Major portions of the film will be shot in the US. Recently, the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata welcomed Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.