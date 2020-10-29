Namrata Shirodkar shares tips for a perfect lazy day

Hyderabad: Actress Namrata Shirodkar has given tips on how to make a lazy day into a perfect one.

In a new Instagram image, Namrata lies on a sofa in her night suit, reading a book. Namrata thanked author-entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna for making her day perfect.

“What makes a perfect lazy day? A pair of jammies, a scented candle (cinnamon and spice.. my all-time favourite)!! Topped off with a recipe book! (Planning a meal for these Bacchas),” Namrata wrote alongside the image.

Earlier this month, Namrata expressed her concern over the disastrous situation in the city owing to the rains.

“My heart goes out to all those affected by the catastrophic rainfall in Hyderabad. Scary to think the face of our city has changed within a span of 24 hours… Parts of the city flooded, power outage, and many lives lost. Stay home and stay safe everyone,” she wrote.

She also shared a few visuals showing how normalcy has been disturbed due to heavy rains.

Source: IANS