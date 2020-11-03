Namrata Shirodkar’s picture perfect post says marriages are made in heaven

Hyderabad, Nov 3 : Actress Namrata Shirodkar shared a couple of throwback pictures to make her point that marriages are made in heaven.

The first picture is of her wedding day, when she tied the knot with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The second image, in black and white, is from the wedding of her parents.

“Picture-perfect ‘Then And Now’ moment! The coincidence is uncanny! Life comes a full circle… Marriages.. made in heaven!” she wrote as the caption.

Namrata is known to Bollywood fans for her roles in films like “Hero Hindustani”, “Vaastav: The Reality” and “Bride And Prejudice” among others.

She met hubby Mahesh on the sets of the 2000 telugu hit “Vamsi”. The two tied the knot in 2005. They welcomed their first born, Gautam in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

Source: IANS

