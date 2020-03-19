Naqvi hits out at leaders seeking Parliament shut down

New Delhi: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday appealed to defeat coronavirus through ‘determination’ instead of ‘panicking’, and suggested that Parliament was being used to do the later.

Hitting out at certain opposition leaders, Naqvi said, “Unfortunately, some leaders are asking the Parliament to be shut. We should stand strongly with the country, from Parliament.” He added that Parliament cannot be used to spread panic.

“We are determined to defeat coronavirus. I think we should not be afraid or make people fear the virus. What we need to do is to defeat the coronavirus with strong determination,” said the minister.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was monitoring the situation and ensuring better facilities are available to Indians.

As of Thursday, there are 148 active cases of coronavirus in India and three casualties so far.

Source: IANS

