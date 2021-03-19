Naqvi must resign after parliament committee‘s criticism: Owaisi

New Delhi: The president of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat – an umbrella Body of the Indian Muslim Organisation – Navid Hamid has demanded the resignation of the Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for the non-utilization of the funds allocated to his Ministry.

A parliamentary committee has severely criticized the performance of the Ministry of Minority Affairs for failing to utilize the funds allocated for Minorities ‘welfare and education’. The Committee severely criticized the ministry for returning the funds allocated to it to the Government.

AIMMM President expressed his deep regret over the poor performance of the minister.

The news comes regularly of nonutilization of funds allocated to the ministry but this is the first time a parliamentary committee constituted to review the performance of the Ministry has openly censured the ministry for its underperformance and warned it to improve its performance”, AIMMM President said. He added that this is yet another example of neglecting 20 percent of the country’s population and not doing enough to mitigate its backwardness.

“In the wake of the parliamentary Committee’s scathing criticism, the minister must tender an apology to the nation for his utter failure to perform and must tender his resignation forthwith,” demanded Navid Hamid.

AIMMM President further said that if the issue of backwardness of the largest minority is not addressed it will hamper the country’s overall progress.