Nara Lokesh calls AP budget 2022-23 ‘anti-poor’

Amaravati: TDP National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Friday described the Andhra Pradesh state budget presented by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for 2022-23 as ‘anti-poor and anti-development.

Lokesh remarked that the ruling YSR Congress Party once again proved its ‘cheap tactics’ of giving Rs. 10 with one hand and taking back Rs. 100 with another hand. “The government did not explain why it failed to give its much-trumpeted welfare benefit of Amma Vodi last year,” he added.

Addressing a press conference after the Assembly adjournment, Lokesh slammed the chief minister for targeting Rs. 16,500 crore revenue from liquor sales during the 2022-23 financial year. “This was a total U-turn from his pre-poll promise of phased prohibition. The Chandrababu regime aimed at just Rs. 6,000 crore excise revenue showing its commitment to the people’s well being at that time,” he said.

Nara Lokesh also said that the government allocated Rs. 6,500 Cr for Amma Vodi but it was seeking to take back Rs 16,500 crores in the name of ‘Nanna Buddi’ liquor sales. “Moreover, the YSRCP regime was known for violating budget targets and diverting those funds for its scam-based schemes. Arogyasri was allocated Rs 1,000 crores but no hospital in the state was accepting these cards because of non-payment of dues,” he added.

The TDP MLC demanded that the government explain why it gave just Rs 340 crores as against Rs 5,000 crore allocation for SC Corporation last year.” Videsi Vidya was totally cancelled this year. As a result, over 3,000 students belonging to weaker sections would face financial problems to continue their studies abroad. The inordinate delay was being caused in fee reimbursement, leading to problems for the students in getting hall tickets to take examinations,” he said.

Nara Lokesh remarked that the CM has become a ‘Jagan Mosapu Reddy’ (betrayal Reddy) by not fulfilling his promise on pensions for women above 45 years even in the third year of his regime. “Over 25 weavers committed suicide due to the lack of yarn subsidies. Nethanna Nestham was being given to just 80,000 out of 3.5 lakh weavers’ families.

Lokesh asserted that while Former CMs NTR and Chandrababu Naidu gave a combined pension of Rs 1,850 to aged people, CM YS Jagan and his father and former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy gave just Rs 625. “Over Rs 1,000 was cut from Amma Vodi benefit. The cycle and best available schools were cancelled. Jagan Reddy failed to fulfil the Rs 3,000 pension promise. No funds and chairs were given to the corporations formed for sub-castes,” he said.

The TDP leaders condemned the YS Jagan regime for not allocating funds for the Amaravati Capital project despite the orders of the High Court. “The court has clearly said that there would be only one capital for AP as per the Reorganisation Act. The YSRCP was carrying out Goebbels propaganda on State finances. The budget did not mention the Rs 1,26,000 crore dues to the contractors,” he criticised.