Nara Lokesh slams YSRCP overs floods and arrests of TDP members

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday flayed the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for “not taking the flood” in situation Andhra Pradesh seriously, also for the alleged illegal arrest of TDP leaders.

Lokesh said that there were “no efforts” from the AP government to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased. The TDP leader alleged that there were no proper steps taken to provide food in drinking water to the people in the flood hit villages. He also lamented AP chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, conducted an aerial survey and then “got busy with his politics of vengeance”.

“A fuss was created at midnight just to arrest his colleague and TDP leader Kuna Ravikumar. Such amount of focus should have been paid on the damage prevention measures upon receiving weather forecast warnings on floods,” Lokesh said, according to a press release from his office.

He claimed that If immediate preventive measures were taken, it would have been possible to minimise loss of life and property in the floods that wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh over the last few days.

Condemning the arrest of the former MLA Ravikumar, the TDP national secretary alleged that the ruling YSRCP in AP “has been resorting” to arresting opposition members to allegedly harass the TDP leaders physically and psychologically.

“Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was deliberately instigating different sections of people in order to divert attention from his government’s failures and corruption. YSRCP MLAs should have tendered their unconditional apology for their derogatory comments against women in the assembly. Instead, they were targetting the TDP leaders for protesting against their unacceptable remarks,” Lokesh stated.

He was referring to the commotion in the AP assembly that took place two days ago wherein his father and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu had walked out from the house after alleging that YSRCP MLAs had abused his wife. Naidu, after breaking down in front of the media, said he will boycott elections until he returns as chief minister of AP.