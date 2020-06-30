Narasimha Rao with Bahadur Yar Jung– A pic is worth 1000 words

Hyderabad: With the Sunday announcement of TRS government that it would be holding year-long centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao’s birth anniversary, the legacy of the son Telangana has been mired in controversy.

It is a fact that the supreme leader of the Congress Sonia Gandhi did not like PV, as the late prime minister in known, for various reasons. One major issue was that he reportedly did not properly acknowledge the ‘supremacy’ of Nehru-Gandhi clan while serving as Prime Minister.

However, TRS leader and Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao has woken up to the ‘legacy’ of the late leader after one and a half decade of his death and adopted him. This he is doing for obvious political reasons including finishing off the Congress in Telangana.

PV has been a political activist since his student days. He stridently fought against the rule of the last Nizam of Hyderabad State, Mir Osman Ali Khan. As a result, he was expelled out of the state. He chose to go to Nagpur and continue his political activities from there.

But during his initial student days, he was also seen with the pro-Nizam circles. In the photograph below, he is seen standing right behind Bahdur Yar Jung, a popular leader who later headed the then Majlis party.

The picture above, is from an event at Idara-e-Adbiyat-e-Urdu, which is now located at Punjagutta. It is a reminder of the trajectory that Hyderabad and some of its prominent natives have taken.