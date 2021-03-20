Narasimha Rao’s daughter Vani Devi wins legislative council seat

Hyderabad: TRS candidate Surabhi Vani Devi, daughter of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao, won the election for the vacant seat in the legislative council from Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ MLC constituency.

She registered a lead of 36,580 votes over sitting MLC from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), N Ramchander Rao on Saturday.

The counting of votes that continued for the fourth consecutive day was completed late Saturday evening.

The election officials, however, are yet to declare the result officially.

The declaration of the result of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency is expected later in the night. TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy established a comfortable lead over his nearest rival and independent candidate Teenmaar Mallanna even as the counting of second preference votes is still on.

Following Vani Devi’s victory, celebrations started at TRS Bhavan with party leaders and activists bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets to each other.