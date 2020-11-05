Naravane hands over medical equipment to Nepal Army

Kathmandu, Nov 5 : Visiting Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday handed over various medical equipment to the Nepal Army.

According to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, on the behalf of the government of India, General Naravane presented the equipment for two field hospitals of the Nepali Army.

The equipment includes X-Ray machines, computed radiography systems, ICU ventilators, video endoscopy units, anesthesia machines, laboratory equipment and ambulances.

Additional ventilators were also gifted to assist the Nepali Army in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

This follows an earlier army-to-army provision of ventilators in July this year.

In a solemn ceremony earlier in the day, he laid a wreath on the ‘Veer Smarak’ at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel, Kathmandu.

After this, he visited the Nepali Army Headquarters where he was accorded with a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Naravane also held a meeting with his Nepali counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa, during which the two sides discussed Army-to-Army relations and enhancing bilateral defence cooperation.

He was also given a comprehensive briefing by senior officers of the Nepali Army.

The Indian Army Chief arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day visit to Nepal at the formal invitation of General Thapa.

Also on Thursday, Naravane will receive the honorary rank of general of Nepal Army on Thursday, which will be conferred to him by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari during a function in the President’s Office, according to the Nepal Army.

Nepal and India have a historic tradition of conferring the honorary title to each other’s army chief since 1950.

He will be the 18th Indian Army Chief to be conferred with the title.

General Naravane is also scheduled to hold talks with the President later.

