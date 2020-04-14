Narayanpet develops app to ensure no COVID-19 cases

Telangana: The Narayanpet makes the best use of technology to ensure no COVID-19 cases in the district.

In the outbreak of COVID-19, Government is taking several precautionary steps to stop the pandemic chain by focusing on home quarantine and on social distancing. How do we ensure they stay at home and they don’t face any inconvenience like shortage of groceries, medicines, basic facilities etc.

“We are using the help of NRSC to help and easily access such home quarantine persons by geotagging them and logging them on an app for them which will help them send out a distress signal to doctors if they have any medical health requirement,” said Collector of Narayanpet, Harichandana Dasari.

The doctors on receipt of just a call from anyone on home quarantine can reach them immediately with the help of “BHUVAN “ geo tracker app the same geo referencing can be applied to supply groceries and essential commodities to people on home quarantine, which the SHG women of Narayanpet are doing by way of a special vehicle for groceries.

This app and geo tracker has been developed for Narayanpet district freely by GeoMap systems Pvt Ltd and Dunamis Enterprises, Hyderabad using NRSC BHUVAN tracker, in tie-up with NRSC.

Using such technologies Narayanpet health team is ensuring 3 fold goals.

Tracking of home quarantine citizen and planning containment zones in case of essentiality based on their movement tracking. 24X7 accessibility of health personnel to home quarantine persons to ensure round the clock medical check and also offer psychological counseling to them and ensuring there’re well being. Ensuring delivering essential commodities, fruits, vegetables, and medical supplies to home quarantine persons without them violating home quarantine norms.

To date, 1813 persons who are home quarantined in the district are mapped on this app and are connected to doctors and DRDA SHG members to ensure this safety and comfort under home quarantine.

