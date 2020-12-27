Narendra Modi a ‘Chowkidar’ of Corporate Capitalists: CPI

Hyderabad: CPI leader S Sudhakar Reddy severely criticized the Central Government’s agriculture bills and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enacted these bills to help his friends ‘Adanis’ and ‘Ambanis’. He expressed these views while addressing 96th Agriculture Day in Maqdoom House in the presence of CPI Telangana Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, P Venkat Reddy, a former member of Rajya Sabha Aziz Pasha and other prominent leaders of the party.

S Sudhakar Reddy described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Chowkidar’ of the corporate capitalists. He said that the CPI is the second party in the country after congress which has a long history of service to the people. The party began its movement from the struggle of the peasants. He said, “as long as there are tears in the eyes of the peasants the CPI and other communist parties shall continue to exist.”

“Winning or losing elections is the part of the parliament democracy. The CPI condemns the Central Government’s agriculture bills and shall continue its protests till these bills are withdrawn, Reddy said.

He further said, “Lakhs of farmers with 80 thousand trucks are protesting against the government’s agriculture bills. The Central Government had failed to address the farmer’s issues. The government is busy in hurling accusations against the protesting farmers to sabotage their protest. The Government is describing them as fake farmers or Khalistani terrorists and trying to link them to Pakistan or China and his party condemns such attempts by the government to defame the farmer’s protest. CPI fully support the farmer’s protest in the country.”