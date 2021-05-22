‘Nari Sena’ distributes free food to COVID-19 patients in AP, Telangana

Amaravati/Hyderabad: In an effort to help COVID-19 patients recover faster, ‘Nari Sena’ has been distributing free food to them in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

‘Nari Sena Global Women Forum’ is an all-women service organization founded by Latha Chowdary Botla, who is a resident of Hyderabad. The organization has almost 8000 members from different parts of the country, who do social service.

Almost 100 women are working for this program

During the ongoing second coronavirus wave, the Nari Sena thought of providing healthy, hygienic and delicious food to COVID-19 patients and set up kitchens at the houses of the members. Almost 100 women are working for this program.

This service has been available since April 29 this year in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur cities in Andhra Pradesh; Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Mancherial, Gajwel, Warangal cities in Telangana; Chennai and Bangalore cities. The Nari Sena has supplied almost 10,000 meals till date to the needy.

Anasuya, a team leader of Nari Sena in Kakinada said, “We have been participating in many service activities. We render services at orphanages and old age homes.”

“Now, during this COVID-19 pandemic time, we have been supplying free food to patients. We are getting good a response and feedback. This service is being provided in 12 cities,” she added.

Views expressed by beneficiaries

P Krishnaveni, a beneficiary from Visakhapatnam said: “I thank Nari Sena for their service. They provided us food at an appropriate time. The food is hygienic, well packed and served hot. This service is highly beneficial to COVID-19 patients.”

Sarada Bhavaraju, another beneficiary from Kakinada said: “My husband is in the hospital, he may be discharged in a day or two. I have been in home isolation alone. My daughter and close relatives were ready to come to me but I told them not to. At such a time, I got to know about Nari Sena and I spoke to two of them. Speaking to them is like speaking to our own mother, sister or any other close relative. They are very affectionate and they responded well. They sent food for seven days. Food is good. More importantly, it is sent with love and care.”

Karunakar from Siddipet, Telangana said, “My mother Rajeswari tested Coronavirus positive recently. In these tough times, Nari Sena Global Women Forum is serving people like us. They are delivering food at doorsteps to Corona patients. As part of that, they have been sending food to my mother for few days. The food is good, rich in protein content and delicious.”

Surendra from Hyderabad, Telangana said, “I became Corona positive a week ago. My family members also got infected. We have been in self-isolation at our own house. We prepared food on our own for the first two days, but could not continue due to physical weakness. At that time we came to know about Nari Sena’s service of free food to corona patients. I called them and asked for help. They have been giving food to us since five days. The food is good, hygienic and well-packaged. The team members also take feedback whether we received the food and if is there any problem.”

“I suggest all COVID-19 positive patients should consult Nari Seva team. They are rendering good service. Thanks to all the Nari Sena team,” she added.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana, AP

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Andhra Pradesh reported 20,937 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the cumulative caseload to 15,42,079. The death toll increased to 9,904 as 104 more patients succumbed to this virus.

Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 3,464 fresh COVID-19 cases with 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin yesterday.