Narine at No.5 was KKR coach McCullum’s idea, says Morgan

Abu Dhabi, Oct 24 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan said it was coach Brendon McCullum’s decision to allow Sunil Narine go in at No.5 ahead of him against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The move worked wonders for KKR with Narine smashing 64 off 32 balls and playing a major role in their 59-run win.

“Not it is all the coach [the decision to let Narine go ahead of Morgan]. He likes to play his cards. Full credit to Brendon McCullum,” said Morgan after the match.

Narine put up a 115-run stand for the fourth wicket with Nitish Rana, who scored 81 runs to propel KKR to 194/6. Varun Chakravarthy followed the batting effort with a five-wicket haul and thus restricted DC to 135/9.

“I have mentioned at the toss as well that we had a nice couple of days to reflect upon things. It is a compact, high intensity tournament and it is easy to get carried away. Sunil Narine coming in and boosting the all-round game has certainly helped. Nitish Rana was superb in helping us to set up the tall score,” said Morgan.

“Varun is such a humble guy. He is someone who works really hard. Of course he has had limited opportunities for various reasons. Today he performed really and collectively in the tournament, he has been superb for us. You want everyone to be authentic and perform to the best of your capabilities.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.