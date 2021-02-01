Narine, wife Anjellia welcome first child

New Delhi, Feb 1 : West Indies spinner Sunil Narine on Monday announced the birth of his first child.

Narine posted a photo of the baby on his Instagram handle. Narine and his wife Anjellia had revealed in December that they will be welcoming a baby boy to their family.

“You fill a place in our heart that we never knew was empty, we have seen all of God’s goodness and grace in one tiny face. We love you unconditionally – Dad & Mom,” he captioned the image.

Narine is currently in the UAE playing for the Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabhi T10 league. He played his first match for the Gladiators on January 28, which was his first competitive game since the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) which was also played in the UAE.

While Narine is ranked among the best T20 spinners in the world, it had been a season to forget for the Trinidadian in IPL 2020. Playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Narine managed to pick up just five wickets in 10 games and scored 121 runs as KKR failed to make it to the playoffs despite starting the season well.

