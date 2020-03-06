menu
search
6 Mar 2020, Fri Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Narkanda receives fresh snowfall

Posted by Qayam Published: March 06, 2020, 12:44 pm IST
Narkanda receives fresh snowfall
Photo: ANI

Shimla: Narkanda town in Shimla district received fresh snowfall on Friday.

The popular tourist destination, situated in the Shimla district, was covered in a thick cover of snow.

Shimla district is experiencing snowfall, hail and rainfall at Kufri, Fagu, Narkanda, Khadapathar and areas of Chaupal from the past couple of days rendering roads slippery.

The deep snow on the roads restricted movement of cars. People have been advised to drive cautiously as slippery conditions might exist on roads in higher reaches.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved