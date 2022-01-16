Narsinghanand arrested for misogynistic comments not hate speech: Police

The head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Yati Narsinghanand who called for a genocide against Muslims, last month, was arrested by the Uttarakhand police, on Saturday for his objectionable comments on women.

The Hindutva flagbearer, Yati, alongside other leaders, has also been booked by the police for his inflammatory speeches that called for a genocide against Muslims, at a three-day event in Hardiwar, between December 17-19.

Also Read Hindutva leaders call for Muslim genocide at Haridwar hate conclave

The police have reportedly issued a notice to the spiteful Narsinghanand in the case, and he will be remanded for the same, reported NDTV.

“Yati Narsinghanand has been arrested for derogatory comments against women, not the Haridwar hate speech case right now. He has been issued a notice in that case so far. He will be remanded for the hate speech case too, the procedure is on. We will include the hate speech case details also in the remand application,” the police official informed NDTV.

The case against Narsinghanand has been filed based on a complaint registered earlier this month, for his derogatory remarks against women of other religions. In addition to the charges of objectionable comments against women, hate speech charges, not pertaining to the Haridwar event, have also been invoked.

Yati is one among the many Hindutva leaders who have been booked for their inflammatory speeches against religious minorities and genocidal calls against Muslims at the “Dharma Sansad” in Haridwar.

Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi aka Waseem Rizvi is the only co-accused to be arrested in the case so far. The arrests were made nearly a month after the event, following the intervention of the Supreme Court.

In the span of a few weeks, Narsinghanand has gone from filing a complaint against Muslims caliphs and Prophet Muhammed, while laughing alongside cops over how they were “on his side”, to calling the officers “hijras” and stating that those who believe in the “system, police, politicians, and army, will die a dog’s death“, after the Rizvi’s arrest.