Narsinghanand makes derogatory comments against women in politics, video goes viral

New Delhi: Dasna priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati once against triggered controversy. This time, he allegedly made derogatory comments against women in politics.

In the video which went viral on social media, he can be seen calling women in politics ‘rakhail’ (mistress). He said, “The women you see in politics is or had been rakhail of at least one male politician. If she is not a mistress, she is relative of an influential political leader”.

He further alleged mistresses existed during Samajwadi Party rule. However, male politicians could not promote mistresses during Bahujan Samajwadi Party rule.

In the later part of the video, he can be seen making similar allegations on the women politicians in the ruling party too.

This is shocking. I am really REALLY sorry I made an error of judgement in supporting this man. pic.twitter.com/9wwNOsnp6I — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) August 28, 2021

Reacting to the viral video, netizens demand action against Narsinghanand.

I request @sharmarekha ji @Uppolice to take action against this Fraud Narshianand pic.twitter.com/BD7sWT6S3j — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 28, 2021

I am feeling terrible, not just because I misjudged this Yati Narsimhanand, but because he can say such things about women while wearing saffron robes. This is an insult to my faith. Haven’t felt this disillusioned in a long time. — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) August 28, 2021

It may be mentioned that Narsinghanand is known for making controversial comments against Muslims.

In the month of April, Delhi Police had registered an FIR against the priest who was seen in a video using offensive language against Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

Earlier, Narsinghanand was in the headlines when his disciple, Shringi Yadav was arrested for thrashing a Muslim boy who drank water from the temple.