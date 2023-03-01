Narsingi student suicide case: Principal, staff booked in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As protests continue at the Sri Chaitanya Junior Kalasala College post the death of the 16-year-old student, heavy police have been deployed on campus and a case has been booked.

The case has been registered under sections 174 and 305 of the Criminal Code of Procedure. “The Principal, warden and the vice president of the college have been detained for questioning,” Narsingi Inspector V Shiva Kumar told Siasat.com.

A 16-year-old intermediate student ended his life by hanging himself in his classroom on campus, allegedly over corporal harassment.

The case was booked after the family alleged that the college management is responsible for the youngster’s death and filed a complaint over the same.

Family members, relatives and student organisations have been staging protests on the road and the college premises in Narsingi demanding stringent action against the management.

Swathik who was pursuing his intermediate first year and resided in a hostel resorted to this extreme step over alleged corporal harassment by a teacher.

Around 10:30 pm, the boy allegedly hung himself using a rope to the ceiling fan in the classroom, following which he was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.