NASA Mars rover on schedule despite COVID-19 pandemic

Washington D.C.: NASA has decided to persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic for launching its newest Mars rover that was recently christened as Perseverance.

According to Fox News, the space agency has no plans to delay it’s upcoming Mars mission, which is scheduled to be shot towards the red planet on July 17 this year.

Allard Beutel, the spokesman for NASA told Fox News in an email that “We are proactively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, and have plans in place to address issues as they arise,” however, “Currently, the coronavirus has not impacted the Mars Perseverance rover launch preps, and work is continuing on schedule”.

The Perseverance rover would primarily be tasked with detecting fossilized remains of extraterrestrial beings on the Martian surface.

This probe would also become the first to launch a helicopter in the martian skies, or for that matter, on any other planet, Fox News cited NASA.

Source: ANI

