NASA partners with ESA, JAXA for satellite data on Covid-19

By Sameer Published: June 19, 2020, 1:12 pm IST
nasa

Washington: NASA has partnered with European Space Agency (ESA) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to unveil a global view of Covid-19 impacts.

This dashboard of satellite data showing the impacts of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic on the environment and socioeconomic activity will be released on June 25, NASA said on Thursday.

The “Covid-19 Earth Observation Dashboard” is a tri-agency collaboration that brings together current and historical satellite observations with analytical tools to create a user-friendly information resource for the public and researchers, NASA said.

The dashboard tracks key indicators of changes in air and water quality, climate, economic activity, and agriculture.

Through its Rapid Response and Novel Research in Earth Science (RRNES) initiative, NASA is providing funding for selected, rapid-turnaround projects that make innovative use of satellite data and other NASA resources to address the different environmental, economic and societal impacts of the pandemic.

Some of these projects will explore the reasons behind uneven gains on urban air quality, impact of air pollution reduction on atmosphere and how air pollution affects water quality.

Source: IANS
Categories
Science
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close