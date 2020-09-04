Naseem gets back her money in account but faces new challenge

Hyderabad: Poor woman of old city whose money had suddenly disappeared from her Indian Bank account has got back the money in her account. However, the distressed Naseem Begum is now facing a new challenge, because the police and bank officials are forcing her to put her signature on some papers. The woman fails to understand the need for such signature.

The woman, who is singlehandedly looking after her daughters and her handicapped husband, had deposited Rs 1 lakh 32 thousand in the Pahadi Shareef Branch of Indian Bank. However, the amount suddenly went missing from the account. The report was published in Siasat which created flutters in government circles. The matter was investigated after which the money was deposited as secretly as it was withdrawn.

Naseem Begum wants to know how the amount disappeared and then again appeared in the bank. She suspects the role played by the bank manager and the police during the entire process. Police allegedly want to protect bank staff.

The woman is being forced to sign on some papers before withdrawing the money. She will be allowed to withdraw the amount four days after signing the papers.

Naseem Begum has demanded justice from city police commissioner.

Nasreen Begum stitches clothes and works as housemaid to take care of her handicapped husband and six daughters. She suddenly became penniless when she all of a sudden lost her hard-earned money.

Nasreen Begum used to save Rs 2000 rupees monthly in a bank which came to Rs 1,32,000. But the amount went missing from her account out of blue. During lockdown when there was no earning, she headed for the bank to withdraw some money for the daily expenses but the bank employees returned her several times giving the excuse of rush and being busy. When she insisted a bank employee revealed that she has not a single rupee in her bank account. The revelation was a bolt from the blue for Nasreen Begum. She had saved the money by cutting short several necessary expenses to save the money for the marriage of her six daughters.

Her husband became handicapped since he was injured in an accident. Since then Nasreen has been stitching clothes and working in houses as a maid. When no one paid heed to her plight, Nasreen Begum made a complaint with DCP south zone on August 5th and is waiting for justice.

Source: Siasat news