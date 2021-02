Lucknow, Feb 16 : Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Naseemuddin Siddiqui as chairman of media and communication department in Uttar Pradesh.

Siddiqui, a former Bahujan Samaj Party minister, had joined the Congress in 2018. He had been arrested last month in connection with a 2016 case.

Meanwhile, Satish Ajmani has been appointed as treasurer of the Uttar Pradesh Congress unit.

