Naseeruddin Shah expresses concern over Haridwar hate speeches

Mumbai: Expressing concern over the Haridwar hate speeches that have triggered a huge uproar among various sections of society, Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has said that the calls for genocide could lead to a full-fledged civil war.

In an interview with Karan Thapar for The Wire, Shah said that Indian Muslims will fight back if steps are taken for Muslim genocide and ethnic cleansing. “We will defend our homes, our family, our children”, he added.

Replying to the question over Muslims’ status in Narendra Modi’s rule in India, Naseeruddin Shah said that Muslims are being marginalized and made redundant. They are being reduced to second-class citizens, he added.

Criticizing the silence of the PM, Shah said that he does not care. On Twitter, the PM follows people who delivered hate speech, he said.

Haridwar hate speeches

In a three-day Dharma Sansad which was organized by Yati Narsinghanand from December 17 to 19, various personalities delivered hate speeches against religious minorities with the slogan ‘shastra mev jayte’.

Yati claimed that no war has been won without weapons. He had added that only the economic boycott won’t work and Hindu groups need to update themselves.

While addressing the event, General Secretary of Hindu Mahasabha and Mahamandleshwar of Niranjini Akhada, Annapurna Maa called for a revolt against Muslims.

President of Varanasi-based outfit Shakaracharya Parishad president Anand Swaroop Maharaj also delivered a hate speech.

After the speeches went viral on social media, police registered cases against some of the persons under the relevant section of IPC.