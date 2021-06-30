Naseeruddin Shah hospitalized in Mumbai

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has been admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. According to Times Of India, Shah was hospitalised on June 29 after he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

The news was confirmed by Naseeruddin Shah’s manager. Speaking to Indian Express, his manager said that he is under medical supervision and responding well’ ‘to the treatment. His wife Ratna Pathak Shah and kids are by his side. He is expected to get discharged today or tomorrow.

Soon after the news of him getting hospitalised surfaced online, his well-wishers and fans took to the social media to pray for speedy recovery. Check out some of the tweets below:

At the start of the day when you hear news such as these:

1. #RajKaushal passes away.

2. #NaseeruddinShah being taken to the hospital

3. @TheDilipKumar being taken back to the hospital.



I feel I woke up on a wrong day! 😢

No words to express the grief #mandirabedi 🙏 — Henna Rakheja (@HennaRakheja) June 30, 2021

Veteran Bollywood actor #NaseeruddinShah hospitalised for pneumonia.

The actor has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital



Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital complaints of breathlessness condition stable hospital confirms pic.twitter.com/KUPeIb52NJ — Naresh Kumar Sagar (@Nksagar) June 30, 2021

The news came hours after Mandira Bedi’s filmmaker-husband Raj Kaushal passed away due to a heart attack. Veteran actor Dilip Kumar too has been admitted in the same hospital today where Naseeruddin Shah is undergoing the treatment.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files, Seema Pahwa’s Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, and Zee5’s Mee Raqsam. Not only this but his performance in Amazon Prime video’s Bandish Bandits was much-loved and appreciated by critics and audiences. He will next be seen in the upcoming film “Maarrich”.