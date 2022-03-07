Naseeruddin Shah reveals about his serious health issue [Watch]

Mumbai: One of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry Naseeruddin Shah has been entertaining audience with his memorable performances for over 4 decades now. Having made his debut in 1975, Shah has earned tremendous acclaim for his natural acting skills.

But do you know the veteran actor suffers from a condition called onomatomania?

During his conversation with YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks revealed about his condition. “I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania. I’m not joking. It’s a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary,” he said.

Naseeruddin Shah even explained what the condition means. “Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Naseeruddin Shah recently impressed his fans with his performance in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi playing the lead roles. Apart from this, Shah was also seen in web series Kaun Banega Shikarwati.