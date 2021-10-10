‘Nasha Mukt Hyderabad’ awareness program held; three peddlers arrested

Hyderabad: An awareness program on drugs consumption called ‘Nasha Mukt Hyderabad’ was held at Dhoolpet, Mangalhat on Saturday. Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested on the same day.

The Hyderabad police in a press note stated that the program as held to raise awareness on the use of drugs as most youngsters and students are getting addicted to it and that Dhoolpet has become a hub for supplying ganja.

The program, attended by 250 people, was headed by Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar. “The awareness program was conducted to motivate youngsters to stay away from drugs and the legal consequences of selling ganja was briefed,” the press note stated.

On the same day, three members of a drug peddling gang were arrested and the police seized 120 ml of hash oil and 600 grams of ganja from them. Acting on a tip off, the sleuths of commissioner’s task force apprehended the three accused at Santosh Nagar.

The police said that the accused have a history of violating the law.