Nashik: The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,04,663 on Sunday after 59 cases were detected, while the day also saw two deaths and 63 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said.

The district’s toll stands at 8,561 and the recovery count is 3,95,100, he said.

With 4,841 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 24,09,469, he added.