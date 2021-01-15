Nasirr Kazi plays a doctor in TV show set in pre-Partition India

Mumbai, Jan 14 : Actor Nasirr Kazi essays the role of a doctor in a new TV show, which is set in pre-Partition India.

Set in Lahore of 1947, the show titled “Kyun Uthe Dil Chod Aaye” narrates the story of three girls — Amrit, Vashma and Radha.

Nasirr’s character Dr. Iqbal Beig is a supportive father to his daughter Vashma, who is a Kathak dancer. The actor, who is in his forties, will be playing a character 20 years older than him.

“Playing a character much older than my actual age is challenging, especially when Dr. Iqbal Beig even has a daughter who is of a marriageable age,” said Nasirr.

“Iqbal has a nice moustache too which I don’t in real life so, I have to put that on as. But as supporting Dr. Iqbal is for his daughter and his older son, he is a very sorted human being too,” added the actor, known for his roles in shows like “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai” and “Amber Dhara”, and movies such as “Baghban” and “Kaamyaab”.

“Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye” will premiere on January 25 on Sony Entertainment Television.

