Nation wants to know! When SRK mimicked Arnab Goswami, watch

Mumbai: Bollywood’s badshah Shah Rukh Khan is, without a doubt, the wittiest and the sassiest star in the industry. He knows how to answer in a pure savage ways, no matter who is asking the questions. When speaking about his acting skills, King Khan is a stellar performer, both onscreen and off screen. This old video of SRK mimicking journalist Arnab Goswami will prove the fact!

During one his appearance on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan, the host asked SRK to mimic a brash angry news reporter. “You have to read out a nursery rhyme – which is Mary had a little lamb, like a brash angry news reporter, almost like Arnab Goswami,” Karan says.

“Don’t make him famous,” the DDLJ actor replies in his witty way.

SRK then goes on to mimick Arnab exactly the way he appears and shouts during his shows or debate panels. “Mary, Mary had a little lamb. Little, Little lamb, little lamb. Mary had a little lamb, and the nation wants to know, whose fleece was white as snow. Whose. And everywhere that Mary went, the lamb was sure to go. Why? Why? Why!” says Shah Rukh Khan leaving Karan and Alia in splits. Check the video below.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Pathan in Spain. The movie, which is set to release in January next year, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.