National Conference on Unani Medicine to be held today

New Delhi: On the occasion of Unani Day 2021, Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine is going to organize National Conference on Unani Medicine on February 11, 2021 at New Delhi in hybrid virtual mode.

The theme of the conference is “Unani medicine: Opportunities and challenges in times of COVID-19.

During the conference, the challenges posed by coronavirus and their solutions through Unani medicines will be discussed.

Experts and luminaries from the field of health sciences are going to share their knowledge, experiences and innovations.

Online registration for the conference can be done by visiting the official website of AYUSH (click here).

Who can register?

Teaching faculty of AYUSH AYUSH professionals Undergraduate and postgraduate of AYUSH. Other professionals of Medical and Allied Sciences.

Speakers are Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of AYUSH, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of Ministry of AYUSH, Pramod Kumar Pathak, Addl. Secretary of Ministry of AYUSH, Prof. Asim Ali Khan, Director General of Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine.